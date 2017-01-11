Casio boss: One smartwatch doesn't fit all

Mr. Kashio is the second-generation president of the company that bears his family name (it was westernized a bit, clearly). He's been in charge for a little over 18 months -- replacing his father as president -- and the company's smartwatch series is arguably his biggest product launch since taking up the position. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of Casio, a company synonymous with early calculators and digital watches -- some of the first gadgets many of us owned.

Casio is aware of the pressure to stay nimble. "We're at a point where most electronics makers have to continuously keep moving and changing," Kashio said. "Upgrading facilities, changing business models, creating new business."

The smartwatch is a new business that plays to what Kashio calls the company's major strength: watches. "When it comes to [smartwatches], I believe if you're not already making watches and mobile devices, it's hard to make something good." The company also has a bit of a crazy streak when it came to its timepieces. It's made rumblepack game watches, magic trick watches and even models packing IR temperature sensors. Its smartwatches, so far, have been relatively sensible in comparison.

"This is still just the start for smartwatches," said Kashio. "I'm sure the Apple Watch is selling well, but it's all very new. We're aiming to lead here."

Kashio mentioned Apple's foray into wearables several times during the interview, particularly as an example of the issues that wearables in general. According to Kashio, "There's nothing that stands out from the major smartwatch makers." The company says that when it designed its first smartwatch, it brought in know-how from its influential G-Shock series, as well as its lesser-known but established Pro Trek outdoor watch line. This won't be its only family of smartwatches either. Kashio tells Engadget the company is looking to approach specific needs with every wearable the company decides to make.

Casio has tapped into its digital watch expertise, adding a secondary low-power monochrome digital watch-face that's layered atop the color Android Wear screen. The watch itself is indistinguishable from the company's chunky G-Shock watches. It doesn't look like an awkward slab of early adopter tech on the wrist, but that cuts both ways. It's not subtle either. Metallic orange isn't a color choice for everyone, and even if you choose the black option it's a pretty hefty watch.

Casio's company motto is "creative contribution": making something thing that hadn't existed before. "It's not necessarily about making something completely new but making something that solves a problem that exists," Kashio said. "Something that answers new needs." That's a challenge all smartwatches face.