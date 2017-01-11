'Ghost in the Shell' anime will return to US & UK theaters

Whether you need a refresher before checking out Scarlett Johanssen's take on the cybernetic Major and her high-tech world, or plan on skipping the remake entirely, it should be a worthwhile night out. Of course, if you've just never seen it at all, then we can only recommend you fix that oversight, immediately.

The websites have more information about participating theaters and ticket information, but there's also a treat for homebodies. The Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex series will return to Cartoon Network's Toonami lineup, starting Saturday, February 4th at 3AM. And you don't even have to get off of the couch.



