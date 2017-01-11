New Xbox gamepad colors are simple, subdued

Choosing which color controller you want to saddle your second, third and fourth players with was a time-honored tradition until Microsoft launched the Xbox Design Lab last June, which theoretically allows for 8 million combinations. For those paralyzed by choice or who don't care to shell out the extra $10-$20 to build their own, the company has released two more color options in the Xbox One's already-extensive first-party controller list. Which is great if you prefer your gamepads sharing hues with stage blood or army green.
Alright, fine, the first is closer to drying blood and looks similar to the previously-released Gears Of War 4 edition controller stripped of its logos. That one's available at the Microsoft Store and Gamestop today for $65. The other, a sort of subdued Master Chief-esque dark green hiding exciting orange undertones, will be available at the Microsoft Store and Walmart on January 24th. Like all the latest Xbox One controllers, these can also be used with Windows 10 and Samsung Gear VR.