New Xbox gamepad colors are simple, subdued

Choosing which color controller you want to saddle your second, third and fourth players with was a time-honored tradition until Microsoft launched the Xbox Design Lab last June, which theoretically allows for 8 million combinations. For those paralyzed by choice or who don't care to shell out the extra $10-$20 to build their own, the company has released two more color options in the Xbox One's already-extensive first-party controller list. Which is great if you prefer your gamepads sharing hues with stage blood or army green.