Kickstarter success Night in the Woods has a new release date, after missing its previous mark of January 10th. The studio behind it, Infinite Fall, revealed today that the indie title will be ready for Linux, Mac, Windows and PlayStation 4 on February 21st. That's exciting for backers (and others) who have been waiting months to play this game, which focuses on the adventures of a cat as she drops out of college and returns to her hometown. Let's hope it is worth the wait.