Amazon debuts anime streaming subscription for Prime members

Anime Strike is Amazon's first own-brand on-demand option as part of the Channels service. For now, it's only available to Prime members in the US and offers a smattering of adult, romance and action titles that the company says are meant to appeal to a variety of ages. The library of shows includes classics as well as modern titles that are still airing on Japanese television. Options include The Great Passage and Scum's Wish (Kuzu no Honkai) with older anime favorites like Paprika and Tokyo Godfathers, some of which are exclusive to the service in the US.

Amazon says it will refresh the anime lineup on a weekly basis and some shows will be available for streaming the same day they are broadcast in Japan. What's more, Amazon vice president of digital video Michael Paull told Variety that the company plans to reveal other genre-specific on-demand options in the future, but he didn't mention which topics those would cover. Again, Anime Strike will set you back $5 a month, but you can try it for a week free of charge before you have to hand over any funds.