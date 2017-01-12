ICYMI: A medical breakthrough inspired by a kids toy

Today on In Case You Missed It: Stanford bioengineers created a centrifuge to separate blood and detect disease, all based on whirligigs from childhood. They estimate the blood cell device would cost only 20 cents a piece to make, and since it's human-powered, could be used all over off-the-grid locations to help diagnose diseases like tuberculosis.

The National Science Foundation helped fund research into walking efficiency and the artist who imagined a sad robot dystopia is here.