ICYMI: A medical breakthrough inspired by a kids toy

Just 20 cents and a little elbow grease is all it takes to diagnose blood-borne diseases.

Kerry Davis, @mskerryd
49m ago in Medicine
Today on In Case You Missed It: Stanford bioengineers created a centrifuge to separate blood and detect disease, all based on whirligigs from childhood. They estimate the blood cell device would cost only 20 cents a piece to make, and since it's human-powered, could be used all over off-the-grid locations to help diagnose diseases like tuberculosis.

The National Science Foundation helped fund research into walking efficiency and the artist who imagined a sad robot dystopia is here. As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @mskerryd.

