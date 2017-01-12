Lily Drone is dead despite $34 million in pre-orders

The devices are, apparently, pretty much ready to go after lots of testing, but extensive R&D costs cleaned out Lily's bank accounts. That meant that there was no cash left over to fund the production run and outside investment was not forthcoming.

Thankfully, the remaining money will be used to reimburse those people who pre-ordered the device, so the blog post claims. If you still own the card that was used in the initial transactions, you don't have to do anything, but those who've switched will need to fill out this form.