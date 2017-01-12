Nintendo finally discovered capacitive touch screens

At Nintendo's Switch press conference today, the company revealed that its upcoming gaming console will have -- wait for it -- a capacitive touch screen. This is a pretty big move for Nintendo, which has traditionally gone with resistive touch displays -- the DS, the 3DS and the Wii U all had resistive touch screens and had to be used with a stylus. Resistive touch screens are typically not as finger-friendly as capacitive displays that are widely used in smartphones and tablets today. Capacitive screens also allow for multi-touch gestures, which is lacking on resistive models. It's a small difference, perhaps, but it's a move that makes the Switch that much more enticing to a modern audience.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Nintendo's Switch event.