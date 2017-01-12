Nintendo Switch controllers tout sharing and object detection

The Joy-Cons have both motion detection and fairly sophisticated vibration feedback. In its promo clip, Nintendo claimed that you could not only tell that someone had dumped ice cubes into a glass, but how many cubes there were. And the left-hand controller can detect objects in front of it -- Nintendo used the classic "rock, paper, scissors" game as an example.

Some of the mini pads' features are expected. The right-side Joy-Con has an NFC pad for your Amiibo, and there will be wrist straps to avoid flinging controllers across the room. And did we mention that the Joy-Cons will come in blue and red? The best part: you won't necessarily have to pay extra for this gear. The wrist straps are included in the box, and you can buy a Switch system that includes the blue and red Joy-Cons for the same price as the somber gray models. If you do need extra controllers, they're $80 for a pair and $50 if you just need one for an extra player. An extra grip is $30, and the Pro Controller will set you back $70.

