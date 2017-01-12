The Nintendo Switch costs $300

The Switch is Nitnendo's latest console, and it's designed for both the living room and portable play. The Switch itself is a tablet-like device that has detachable controllers on either side; players can either set the screen up on a TV-connected dock for the living room, or take it out and use the gamepads as mobile controllers. The gamepads, called Joy-Con controllers, connect to a main dock to become a traditional gamepad (similar in style to the N64 controller) for living room play. Or, they can be used as individual motion controllers.

The Jon-Con controllers motion-sensing capabilities are able to differentiate among rock, paper and scissors hand motions. They also have an HD Rumble system that Nintendo says allows players to feel individual ice cubes falling into a glass, or water filling up a vessel.

The Switch also has a capacitive touchscreen, as opposed to Nintendo's previous consoles (the DS, 3DS and Wii U), which have resistive touchscreens.

The Nintendo store in New York City will accept a limited number of pre-orders for the Switch tomorrow starting at 9AM ET.

