Apple TV app changes pave the way for better gaming

Apple has drastically increased the size of apps that developers can submit to its Apple TV App Store, paving the way for more media-heavy apps, especially games. Up until now the limit was 200 MB, but apps can now be as large 4GB, the same as for iOS devices. The change should provide a "complete, rich user experience upon installation," Apple says, noting that as before, apps can host up to 20GB of additional content from the App Store.
The change has led some to speculate that a new Apple TV might come along soon with more storage than the current 32 or 64GB offerings. As it stands, downloading a few large apps now would fill up the devices pretty fast, compared to, say, a 256GB iPhone 7.
As developer Steve Troughton-Smith points out, apps that large are generally games, so future Apple TV models might soon be more console-like. "Fun thought: If Apple TV gets a modern A-series CPU/GPU upgrade [like the A10 fusion chip used in the iPhone 7], it'll be more powerful than one of the 'real' games consoles in the market," he tweeted, referring to Nintendo's new Switch.
Fun thought: if Apple TV gets a modern A-series CPU/GPU upgrade, it'll be more powerful than one of the 'real' games consoles in the market https://t.co/QCss7MtqN5— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) January 13, 2017