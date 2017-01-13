'Guccifer 2.0' DNC leaker returns, as 'Shadow Brokers' exit

Here I am again, my friends! Check my new post about FBI/DHS/NSA reports & their fake evidence #Guccifer2 https://t.co/Low4v1qCQx — GUCCIFER 2.0 (@GUCCIFER_2) January 12, 2017

Curiously, this return happens at the same time Motherboard reports "The Shadow Brokers" group -- known for its curious attempt to sell stolen NSA hacking tools -- is closing up shop. A message reportedly from the group states "There being no bitcoins in free dumps and giveaways. You are being disappointed? Nobody is being more disappointed than TheShadowBrokers." Additionally, another hacker tells Motherboard that the group dropped a "parting gift" containing an exploit that Kaspersky tied to US and UK spy agencies back in 2015.