Here are all the trailers from the Nintendo Switch event

When Nintendo revealed its mysterious NX game console as the Switch in October, we still didn't know much. Yes, it was a hyrbid portable game console with new games in the Super Mario, Legend of Zelda and Splatoon franchises -- but how much was it going to cost? When was it coming out? What else would we be able to play? Now that the console's official reveal is over, we have answers: $299, March 3rd and a whole lot. On top of teasing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo's Switch reveal event showed us trailers for a new Fire Emblem game, a second Xenoblade Chronicles, The Elder Scrolls V: Skryim and so much more.

Not all of these games will make it out during the console's launch window, but if you're thinking about picking up a Switch, they're all worth looking at. Lucky for you that we just happened to compile them in one easy to watch gallery.