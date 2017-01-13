Korg's iOS music production app is coming to Mac

Gadget provides access to a collection of instruments that range from synths and drum machines to effects and more. Think of it like GarageBand and you will have an idea of what's going on here. All of the instruments and tools, what Korg calls "gadgets," from the iOS version will be available on Mac. What's more, the desktop software will include two new gadgets that enable full recording abilities as well as a new 16-pad drum machine.

This new Mac version of Gadget also includes the "Gadget Plug-in Collection" that plays nice with AU, VST, AAX and NKS. The app works with Allihoopa, Ableton Link and Bluetooth MIDI, too. Korg isn't discussing price either, but we should know more about how much the software will cost and exactly when you will be able to use it when NAMM kicks off next week.