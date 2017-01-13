Nintendo Switch battery lasts three hours of portable 'Zelda'

Nintendo's new hybrid console is rated for "more than six hours" of use away from an outlet, but mileage will vary depending on the game. In a press release sent out following last night's Switch event, Nintendo says that launch title "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played for roughly three hours on a single charge." Obviously, less-taxing games will last considerably longer, allowing Nintendo to claim six hours of battery life with a clear conscience.

Whenever the Switch is docked to the TV it automatically charges, so you should leave the house with a full battery every time. However, the Switch uses regular USB Type-C for charging, so you could feasibly top up with the same charger you use for your laptop or phone.