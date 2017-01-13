Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Nintendo Switch battery lasts three hours of portable 'Zelda'

At least it charges over USB-C.

Aaron Souppouris, @AaronIsSocial
1h ago in AV
Comments
451 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Nintendo's new hybrid console is rated for "more than six hours" of use away from an outlet, but mileage will vary depending on the game. In a press release sent out following last night's Switch event, Nintendo says that launch title "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played for roughly three hours on a single charge." Obviously, less-taxing games will last considerably longer, allowing Nintendo to claim six hours of battery life with a clear conscience.

Whenever the Switch is docked to the TV it automatically charges, so you should leave the house with a full battery every time. However, the Switch uses regular USB Type-C for charging, so you could feasibly top up with the same charger you use for your laptop or phone.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Nintendo's Switch event.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file