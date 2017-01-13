Windows 10 Creators update tracks your work on multiple PCs

Edge users can now also share tabs with other apps, making it easy to switch from one browser to the next and keep your tabs intact. Microsoft's browser also makes it easier to import data from another browser, including history, saved passwords and other data. That should be a boon for users thinking of trying or switching to Edge, as it's currently a bit of a pain to do that.

The other main change is with themes: if you like to swap background images frequently, you'll soon be able to download different themes directly from the Windows Store. The feature hasn't been enabled yet, but Microsoft says that "soon, you'll be able to directly from the themes setting page directly to the Windows Store to download new themes for your PC."

Other PC features include new Windows Hello facial recognition that helps you log in more easily, the ability to "run" a download link without even saving it, Windows Ink capability in Web Notes (above), an inline progress bar for notifications, and more.

Though it's a bit odd for Microsoft to have dropped two releases so close together, today's build (15007) marks the first in 40 days to include updates for Windows Phone. Now, you can control music playback from iHeartRadio and TuneIn using the Cortana AI assistant and figure out what the current tune is by asking "Hey Cortana, what's playing?"

Mobile Edge users can now zoom into websites up to 500 percent, regardless of website settings, and clicking website links for sites that support web-to-app linking will open a page in the corresponding app. For a complete list of PC and Windows Phone updates, check here, or if you're in the Fast Ring, you can go ahead and download the preview now.