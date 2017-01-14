Amazon asks the FCC for permission to run secret wireless tests

Since Amazon listed Neil Woodward as a contact for the filing, the technology could have something to do with Prime Air. Woodward was a NASA astronaut who's now the company's program manager for its delivery drone's flight tests and safety efforts. BI suggests the possibility that the technology is a wireless means to control Amazon's drones, though it could also be for any of the company's mobile devices. Whatever it is, the company plans to conduct initial tests indoors near its facilities in Seattle. After that, we might finally be able to get a glimpse of those mysterious prototype equipment when the company begins its outdoor test run near its facilities in Kennewick, Washington.