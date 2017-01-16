'Resident Evil 7' Season Pass gives you access to bonus episodes

A Steam page for Resident Evil 7's Season Pass has revealed what you're getting if you pay extra for the feature. The pass apparently comes with two volumes of "banned footage" composed of three episodes each, as well as an additional story content. Volume 1's episodes are entitled Nightmare, Bedroom and Ethan Must Die, while Volume 2's are 21, Daughters and Jack's 55th Birthday.
All these come bundled with the Resident Evil 7 Deluxe Edition that costs $90. The Steam page doesn't have a price for the pass as a standalone download, but considering the basic game costs $60, it'll likely set you back at least $30. It's also unclear when all these extras will drop, just that they'll all be available by December 31st, 2017.