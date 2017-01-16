The 'Titanfall' mobile game will die on the vine

Maybe that has something to do with the fact that Frontline is a card game a la Hearthstone versus any other genre that might be a better fit for the series. Servers will shut down this Friday, but it doesn't sound like this will be Titanfall's last go round on portable devices. "We're excited to take some of the concepts we saw resonate with players and build off of them in future Titanfall mobile games," the message reads.

If the folks at Square Enix Montreal can make mobile games out of Tomb Raider, Hitman and Deus Ex that feel true to the series and not like cheap cash-ins, then there's hope that Respawn's in-house mobile team, Particle City, can do something similar.