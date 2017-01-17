Atmospheric 'lens' could shield troops from laser weapons

BAE expects LDAL to be useful for reconnaissance, for instance. You could use it as a magnifying glass to get a clearer look at the enemy than you would with conventional sensors. The lensing system could also create mirages that fool enemies who are still looking for a target to strike.

The technology is very early, to put it mildly. The company imagines LDAL going into service sometime in the next 50 years, which can feel like an eternity in the military world. However, it's scientifically feasible -- the big question is simply whether or not laser weapons will dominate the battlefield to the point where atmospheric lensing is practical.