ICYMI: SpaceX redeems itself with a showstopper rocket launch

NASA Goddard released a video about its goals for earth science studies in the New Year and they mostly all point to studying climate change. Lastly, the last man of walk on the moon, astronaut Gene Cernan, died on Monday, leaving behind a legacy of being invaluable, even while working on the back-up team.

As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @mskerryd.