Image credit: Roku
Roku revamps its mobile app with improved ease of use

A new navigation bar gives quick access to some of the most commonly used features.

Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
54m ago in Mobile
Roku

Roku is giving its mobile app a bit of a makeover for the new year. A revamped navigation toolbar resides at screen's bottom now, offering quick access to installed channels, app settings, tossing photos from your mobile device to your TV and remote control functionality. And speaking of the remote control, the company says that once you launch a channel the app will automatically go into remote control mode.

What's more, said mode looks a bit more like the outfit's physical remotes, which should make navigating things a bit more intuitive. Why the app doesn't mirror the remote layout entirely is anyone's guess. There are a few minor additions as well, like a new splash screen and the What's On tab. Basic, quality of life stuff is the name of the game with this update, not sweeping changes.

