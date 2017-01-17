'The Flame in the Flood' arrives today on PlayStation 4

Announced last month, the PS4 version was ported by Curve Digital and arrives as The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition, which includes Director Commentary from game studio Molasses Flood's "team of AAA refugees," a new dynamic theme, new system avatars and a few gameplay tweaks just for Sony's console. The studio's experienced talent have some of the biggest titles in gaming under their collective belts -- including BioShock Infinite, Halo and Rock Band -- but The Flame in the Flood stands apart with its indie game ethos, crafting system and fast-moving exploration of a completely realized post-apocalyptic world. It doesn't hurt that Chuck Ragan's lively alt-country soundtrack was one of 2016's best either.

The Flame in the Flood runs a reasonable $14.99 on PS4, but players will get a couple bucks off for the launch. And, of course, it's still available for PC and Xbox One as well.