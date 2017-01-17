What's on TV: 'Hunted,' 'Teachers,' 'Voltron'

This week the NFL rolls out its conference championship games, but if you're not a sports fan there's still plenty to look forward to. On Sunday night, CBS kicks off its The Running Man-ish (book, not movie) reality TV show Hunted, while Netflix is ready to release the second season of Voltron: Legendary Defender. Teachers is also returning on TV Land, Baskets is back on FX and The Flame in the Flood has launched on PS4. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Girl on the Train (4K)
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Keeping Up with the Joneses
- Death Race 2050
- Ali (Commemorative edition)
- Battleship (4K)
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (4K)
- Fences
- The Whole Truth
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse (PS4, Xbox One)
- 2064: Read Only Memories (PS4, PC)
- Outbreak (PC)
- The Flame in the Flood (PS4)
Tuesday
- Neal Brennan: 3 Mics, Netflix, 3AM
- NCIS, CBS, 8PM
- New Girl, Fox, 8PM
- The Wall, NBC, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8:30PM
- The Mick, Fox, 8:30PM
- Teen Wolf, MTV, 9PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime 9PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 9PM
- Bull, CBS, 9PM
- No Tomorrow (season finale), CW, 9PM
- Bones, Fox, 9PM
- The Real O'neals, ABC, 9:30PM
- Teachers (season premiere), TV Land, 10PM
- Shooter (season finale), USA, 10PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 10PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 10PM
- Taboo, FX, 10PM
- Killing Fields Discovery, 10PM
- Sweet/Vicious, MTV, 10PM
- Noisey, Viceland, 10PM
- Throwing Shade (series premiere), TV Land, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8PM
- Unsung: Fat Joe, TV One, 8PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30PM
- People's Choice Awards 2017, CBS, 9PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 9PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9PM
- Frequency, CW, 9PM
- Nova, PBS, 9PM
- Star, Fox, 9PM
- NFL Turning Point, NBC Sports Network, 9PM
- Workaholics, Comedy Central, 10PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10PM
- Match Game, ABC, 10PM
- Blood & Fury: America's Civil War (season finale), American History Channel, 10PM
- Incorporated, Syfy, 10PM
- Code Black, CBS, 10PM
- Bong Appetit, Viceland, 10PM
- Man Seeking Woman, FXX, 10:30PM
- Jeff & Some Aliens, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 7PM
- Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama, BET, 7PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8PM
- The Good Place (season finale), NBC, 8PM
- The Great Indoors, CBS, 8:30PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
- Alone, History, 9PM
- Mom, CBS, 9PM
- My Kitchen Rules, Fox, 9PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 9:30 & 10PM
- Baskets (season premiere), FX, 10PM
- Colony, USA, 10PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 10PM
- Portlandia, IFC, 10PM
- F*ck That's Delicious, Viceland, 10PM
- Pure Genius, CBS, 10PM
- Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Friday
- Frontier (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Take the 10, Netflix, 3AM
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (S2), Netflix, 3AM
- The Vampire Diaries, CW, 8PM
- Grimm, NBC, 8PM
- Last Man Standing, ABC, 8PM
- Change and Challenge: The Inauguration of Donald Trump, CBS, 8PM
- Rosewood, Fox, 8PM
- Dr. Ken, ABC, 8:30PM
- 20/20: The Inauguration of Donald J Trump, ABC, 9PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9PM
- Emerald City, NBC, 9PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9PM
- Sleepy Hollow, Fox, 9PM
- The Wheel, Discovery, 10PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10PM
Saturday
- US Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 8PM
- Beaches, Lifetime, 8PM
- Cops, Spike TV, 8PM
- Ransom, CBS, 8PM
- Spurs/Cavaliers, ABC, 8:30PM
- Saturday Night Live: Aziz Ansari / Big Sean, NBC, 11:30PM
Sunday
- NFL NFC Championship Game, Fox, 3PM
- NFL AFC Championship Game, CBS, 6:40PM
- 60 Minutes, CBS, 7PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8PM
- The Librarians (season finale), TNT, 8PM
- Mercy Street (season premiere), PBS, 8PM
- Havana Moon, Starz, 9PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9PM
- The Young Pope, HBO, 9PM
- Victoria, PBS, 9PM
- Hunted (series premiere), CBS, 10PM
- Conviction, ABC, 10PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 10PM