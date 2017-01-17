What's on TV: 'Hunted,' 'Teachers,' 'Voltron'

This week the NFL rolls out its conference championship games, but if you're not a sports fan there's still plenty to look forward to. On Sunday night, CBS kicks off its The Running Man-ish (book, not movie) reality TV show Hunted, while Netflix is ready to release the second season of Voltron: Legendary Defender. Teachers is also returning on TV Land, Baskets is back on FX and The Flame in the Flood has launched on PS4. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).