Hulu will let you download shows 'in a few months'

Downloads will be good news for both frequent travelers and anyone with a low mobile data cap. Whether or not it's truly compelling will depend on content providers, however. Remember how Netflix couldn't offer downloads for Disney-owned shows? Hulu is likely to offer downloads for its originals, but it may be a challenge to persuade conventional TV networks that it's worth having offline playback. Don't count on having a download button next to your favorite series.

If nothing else, you'll have something to try today. Hulu just expanded its support for user profiles to mobile users -- at least if you grab the iOS app (Android will likely have it soon, if not already), you won't have to share recommendations or content settings with others. As you might guess, this is a big deal for families -- you won't have to worry about your kids skewing your video history.