ICYMI: Mind-controlled mice kill on command

This is not a drill.

Kerry Davis, @mskerryd
35m ago in Medicine
180 Shares
Today on In Case You Missed It: You might have thought things couldn't get any worse, but you'd be wrong. A recent study published in Nature showed that first, mice could be bred so that the neurons in their brains respond to laser lights. Then, the adult mice were hooked up to laser light helmets and when turned on, the hunt and kill area of the brain was triggered so that mice instantly attacked crickets in their cages. I have one thing to say: You can watch the 2009 movie, Gamer, if you want a prophecy of our future lives.

Meanwhile Japanese electronics company Panasonic is testing its new autonomous delivery bot, Hospi, in the lobbies of hotels. It's being used to distribute water and make general announcements, though eventually they're meant to deliver medications and the like inside hospitals.

If you've got money to burn, you might be interested in this custom RV with a helipad on top. Also the NASA video about the aerodynamics of drone flight is here. As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @mskerryd.

