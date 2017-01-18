Mozilla's new logo is kinda ://

The logo is a very simple, lower-case slab serif wordmark, with a bold typeface evoking Courier and other popular coding fonts. (Before you ask, slab serif typefaces are like serif typefaces, but the projections are thick and... slabby.) That's not to say it's not a shrewd piece of design, though.

The clever part of the new logo is that the "ill" in the middle of "Mozilla" has been replaced by "://", which forms part of every web address. Putting the heart of the internet inside your wordmark, if you're an organization that aims to be at the heart of internet use and development, is pretty smart. The winning design will also break down to just its initial 'm" for small print and things like favicons.

The wordmark was developed from "Protocol," one of the first entrants that Mozilla showed off. But it definitely had more... life to it in previous iterations. In the second round, the wordmark was bordered by a form that accentuated the "://" characters further, but clearly since then the decision was made to opt for a simpler look.

Version 2.0 of the wordmark was a little more striking.

Mozilla hasn't formally unveiled the rebrand yet -- German site Caschys Blog posted the video, which is unlisted on YouTube -- but you should see the logo announced formally soon. For what it's worth, no one at Engadget seems to like it apart from me.