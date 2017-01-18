Palmer Luckey insists he didn't steal VR code for Oculus

The Zenimax lawsuit challenges Oculus' origin story, claiming that Luckey lacked the expertise to develop VR technology. Gizmodo reports that a line of questioning focused on his lack of a college degree, while Facebook's lawyers pumped up his hobbyist interests and stories of electronics tinkering in the garage.

Back in 2014, Carmack stated that ZeniMax owns the code he wrote while working there but "they don't own VR." According to Oculus, Luckey sent Carmack a headset in 2012, and showed off a ported version of Doom 3 for it, before leaving iD to join the company in 2013. UploadVR says that former Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe is expected to testify as well, and a jury verdict could occur as soon as next week.