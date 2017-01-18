'Star Trek: Discovery' faces an indefinite delay

If you were banking on watching Star Trek: Discovery in May... well, we hope you have some contingency plans. CBS has confirmed to Hollywood Reporter that it's once again delaying the streaming-focused show, this time for an indefinite stretch. Production on the series is all set to start in late January, but the team says it wants to be "flexible" on timing to ensure the production is a success. "It's more important to do this right than to do it fast," the company says, adding that the internet saves it from having to meet a fixed TV season deadline.
Almost as a form of consolation, CBS has revealed that James Frain (best known for his role in The Tudors) will play Sarek, Spock's father.
This additional setback isn't going to make fans happy, especially since Discovery was originally poised to arrive in January. However, it wasn't hard to see another delay coming. Aside from the crunch that would have been needed to finish the show for May, there's a lot riding on its success. This is supposed to be the flagship show that proves All Access is about more than just bringing existing TV programming online, and a rushed production could hurt its chances of competing against the likes of Hulu and Netflix.