'Star Trek: Discovery' faces an indefinite delay

Almost as a form of consolation, CBS has revealed that James Frain (best known for his role in The Tudors) will play Sarek, Spock's father.

This additional setback isn't going to make fans happy, especially since Discovery was originally poised to arrive in January. However, it wasn't hard to see another delay coming. Aside from the crunch that would have been needed to finish the show for May, there's a lot riding on its success. This is supposed to be the flagship show that proves All Access is about more than just bringing existing TV programming online, and a rushed production could hurt its chances of competing against the likes of Hulu and Netflix.