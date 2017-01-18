The 'DJ Hero' and 'Guitar Hero Live' team is joining Ubisoft

Freestyle Games, known for its work on Guitar Hero Live and DJ Hero under publisher Activision, has a new home. The team has joined Ubisoft and will be renamed to Ubisoft Leamington -- based on its location in the UK. A post on UbiBlog says that the studio will collaborate with Ubisoft Reflections, whose past projects include Assassin's Creed: Syndicate and last year's Watch Dogs 2, in addition to Ubisoft's worldwide teams on their AAA projects.
Given Freestyle's history in rhythm games, maybe an upcoming project will include Ubisoft's own Rocksmith. The last entirely new entry in the franchise that teaches you how to play guitar with a real guitar (or bass) was released in 2014. So maybe, just maybe, we'll see a new one of those sooner rather than later.