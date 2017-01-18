Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Vizio devices now take voice commands from Google Home

You can start watching a movie without lifting a finger.

Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
52m ago in AV
Comments
176 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Vizio's living room devices already play nicely with Google services, but wouldn't it be nice if you could use Google voice control as well? You can now. All of Vizio's SmartCast-equipped devices, including recent TVs, soundbars and speakers, just got support for Google Home. If you want to watch a movie on Netflix, you don't even have to wake your TV -- say the right words to Google's smart speaker and it'll start playing on your set. You can also pause, skip songs and tweak the volume without touching a button.

It's a relatively simple addition, but in some ways it's a big feature upgrade. If you're willing to buy Google Home, you're not dependent on busting out a phone or tablet to get the most out of Vizio's ecosystem. And while other TVs certainly have voice commands, Vizio's approach doesn't require that you grab a remote to start talking.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file