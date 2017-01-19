Fujifilm's X-T20 is an affordable, compact take on the X-T2

The X-T20 has gained a touchscreen, something its higher-end sibling doesn't have, letting you tap to focus and shoot, then swipe or zoom in on shots. All of that is squeezed into a body around the same size as the X-T10, meaning you can just about slip it into a pocket with a pancake lens installed.

It's got the same 2.3 million dot OLED viewfinder and basic knob and button layout as the X-T10, all of which is a good thing, considering the older model's classic looks and ease of use. Other features include built-in WiFi, various Fujifilm creative filters and support for all the APS-C X-mount Fujinon lenses, which are widely considered as some of the best you can get for the price.

In fact, there doesn't seem to be a lot missing from the X-T20 over the X-T2, other than its higher 8-fps shooting speed, water-resistant body and dual-tilting rear screen. That should make it irresistible to a lot of amateur photographers, considering that the X-T2 runs about $1,600 (body only) and the X-T20 will cost $900 without a lens when it goes in sale next month.