Neil Gaiman is making a 'Good Omens' miniseries for Amazon Video

Despite that seemingly dark introduction, the series (and novel it is based on) are more comedy than drama. "Almost thirty years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world," Gaiman said in a statement, "populated with angels and demons, not to mention an eleven-year-old Antichrist, witchfinders and the four horsepeople of the Apocalypse." Indeed, Pratchett (who died in 2015) was well-known for his rather unique blend of comedy and fantasy.

There's no word on the show's cast yet, but the BBC studios is serving as co-producer and the show will be broadcast on the BBC in the UK in addition to Amazon Video. Caroline Skinner (Doctor Who), Chris Sussman (Fleabag), Rob Wilkins (Choosing to Die) and Rod Brown (Going Postal) will serve as executive producers along with Gaiman. Plenty of Gaiman's works have been adapted for the screen in one form or another, but Good Omens is notable as it was the first novel he published, way back in 1990.