Pioneer takes on Korg with its first analog synthesizer

There are some key differences of course. The Volca series is made up of different synths for different jobs (drums, keyboards etc.), and each model costs around $150. Pioneer's AS-1 is a straight up sound machine (though it will sequence those sounds into "songs"), and it weighs in at $499. The AS-1 is also slightly bigger than it first looks. The preset sounds it comes with cover all the bases -- from strings to crunchy "acid" noises, but the real fun will be making your own.

While the AS-1 is a Pioneer product, it's actually a collaboration with Dave Smith Instruments (based on the Prophet-6 if you're wondering). This co-branding adds a chunk of credibility to Pioneer's first venture into sound making, and somewhat explains the higher price.

The monophonic AS-1 will also play nice with Pioneer's other gear, and not just the original Toraiz. If you own a DJM mixer and CDJs, you'll be able to hook them all up together and "play" the tracks from the AS-1 via the CD turntables. That is, once it lands in stores some time in March.