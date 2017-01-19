'Pokémon Go' tries to save the world at a major conference

It's a noble goal, and proof that Pokémon Go stops can be used as more than just corporate promotional tools. With that said, are checkpoints in an augmented reality game really going to do much to solve the world's ills, especially at a conference frequented by elites? Political and corporate leaders aren't usually roaming city streets looking for a Charmander, and it's doubtful that organizations will change their policies based on PokéStop graphics. This is more of an encouragement for conscientious, tech-savvy WEF attendees than a concerted attempt to sway influencers -- it's helpful, but not game-changing.