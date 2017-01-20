Apple sues Qualcomm for $1 billion in royalty dispute

Apple has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm, claiming that for many years, the chip manufacturer has "unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with," CNBC reports.
This marks the end of a rough week for Qualcomm: The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday sued the company for its alleged use of monopolistic and exclusionary tactics within the baseband processor market. Apple's lawsuit piggybacks off of these claims. For reference, baseband processors are the chips that power network connectivity in mobile devices.