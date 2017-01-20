Nintendo's Switch won't have video streaming apps at launch

Multiple account support was teased in a photo posted (and subsequently deleted) by indie developer Nicalis on Twitter. The inclusion of Miis is a new detail, however, that Nintendo chose to exclude from its presentation in Tokyo. That's not a huge surprise -- Switch is a chance for the company to start fresh with new characters and ideas. De-emphasizing Miis, which are representative of the Wii era, is a smart move. In a telling comment, Nintendo said: "The software to create Mii characters is now located in System Settings, and no longer resided on the Home menu as a standalone application. You can also create a Mii character from the Profile screen."

In a long list of questions and answers -- most of which Nintendo declined to comment on -- the company also revealed that the system won't support video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Video. Or at least, not on March 3rd. "All our efforts have gone toward making the Nintendo Switch system an amazing dedicated video game platform, so it will not support any video streaming services at launch," a spokesperson said. They quickly added, however, that such apps are "being considered for a future update." While a disappointment to some, it follows the trend set by the Wii U, which never really thrived as a video streaming set-top box.

Kotaku asked about the Switch's virtual console, the online multiplayer promised for old SNES games, and more. Nintendo stayed mostly quiet, however. We might have to wait until launch before we find out more.