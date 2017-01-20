Show More Results

The Engadget Podcast Ep 25: Black Hole Sun

The crew discusses the latest HTC phone, Nintendo Switch and Chelsea Manning.

    Senior editor Chris Velazco, reviews editor Cherlynn Low and Social Media Editor Mallory Johns join host Devindra Hardawar to chat about the biggest stories of the week, including HTC U Ultra phone, which may or may not save the company. Moving on, they dive into the Nintendo Switch's launch, and discuss President Obama's commutation of Chelsea Manning's prison sentence.



