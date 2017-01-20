The Engadget Podcast Ep 25: Black Hole Sun

Senior editor Chris Velazco, reviews editor Cherlynn Low and Social Media Editor Mallory Johns join host Devindra Hardawar to chat about the biggest stories of the week, including HTC U Ultra phone, which may or may not save the company. Moving on, they dive into the Nintendo Switch's launch, and discuss President Obama's commutation of Chelsea Manning's prison sentence.
Relevant links:
- 'Final Fantasy XV' tricked me into buying Cup Noodles
- Using Tinder's swipe UI isn't always a good idea
- HTC's 'U Ultra' flagship phone pairs AI with a secondary screen
- Nintendo's Switch makes a great first impression
- Playing all the games at Nintendo's Switch event
- President Obama commutes most of Chelsea Manning's sentence
