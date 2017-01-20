The Morning After: Friday, January 20 2017

WTFSamsung will reveal what went wrong with the Galaxy Note 7

Months after its stunning recall, we still don't know exactly why Samsung's most recent phablet had a tendency to overheat. The company's internal investigation has apparently reached a conclusion however, and its results will be revealed in a livestreamed press conference this Sunday night at 8PM ET.

Anti-drone eagles are better.

Swiss cops packed anti-drone guns at the World Economic Forum

Swiss authorities have added another security measure for this year's World Economic Forum in Davos: anti-drone guns. Bloomberg spotted local police preparing HP 47 Counter UAV Jammers to make sure no unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) gets too close to the venue, whether it's sent by a spy organization or just a nosy onlooker.

The FF 91 lost its speed record before it could even get started.

Tesla cleared by NHTSA after investigation

Good news for Tesla today, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) concluded its investigation into the company's Autopilot and emergency braking features without finding any defects. The investigation came after a fatal accident when a Model S with Autopilot engaged ran into a tractor trailer crossing the highway in front of it.

In slightly less-safe news, a demonstration of its Ludicrous Plus software update proved the Model X can best the Faraday Future FF91's 0-60mph time.

Not quite as advertised

AirTV awaiting update

SlingTV's AirTV box went on sale almost as soon as it was announced, and the first units have arrived in customer's homes. The bad news, however is that they don't have the same features we saw demonstrated at CES. The company says that was beta software, which will roll out soon as an update, providing better integration between streaming and OTA broadcast channels.

Nougat flavor

Samsung starts rolling out Android 7.0

For its less-explosive flagship phones, Samsung has an update instead of an apology. The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are starting to get their Nougat Android updates, with new Performance Mode and Samsung Pass features. Split screen abilities are updated to the new standards, while the Quick Panel and notifications have both been tweaked. The only question now, is when will your carrier will actually roll the update out?

Pictures can tell you a lot.

This single image of the Nintendo Switch tells us three things

Nintendo has shown precious little of the Switch's user interface so far. Now, an image tweeted out (and deleted) by indie developer Nicalis tell us a lot more: The Switch may have multiple users, menu themes and a couple of unannounced games.

Coming February 26th.

LG teases the G6's launch for February

LG is sending out teasers for the G6 that'll debut the day before MWC 2017 kicks off in Spain. There's not much to be gleaned from the invitation, beyond that the unveiling will happen in Barcelona at lunchtime on February 26th. We know that the company has rowed back on modular design after the G5's lukewarm reception. The company has also said that the G6 will have an 18:9 display, meaning that it'll be a little taller than a regular 16:9 smartphone screen. The rest will just be happy little surprises along the way.

