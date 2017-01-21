Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Google rolls out Instant Tethering for your Android devices

But only Pixel and Nexus hardware can access the feature for now.

Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
51m ago in Mobile
Comments
340 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Engadget Job Board

Director of Engineering at Shopkick

Shopkick - Redwood City, CA, United States

B2B Marketing Manager, SaaS at Qualer

Qualer - San Diego, CA, United States

Product Manager at Tulē at Tulē

Tulē - San Francisco, CA, United States

The latest version of Google Play Services comes with a feature that can ensure all your devices are always online. Austrian journalist Andreas Proschofsky has posted a screenshot on his Google+ account showing a new feature called "Instant Tethering." So long as you use one Google account for all your devices, you can program them to automatically create a hotspot connection to a phone with mobile data. Unfortunately, this is a limited rollout, so you might not be able to see the option even if you've already updated your phone or tablet.

According to Android Police, only Nexus and Pixel devices running Android Nougat 7.1.1 can access it for now. Further, both Pixel C and Nexus 9 tablets can only connect to a phone with data -- you can't use them as a WiFi hotspot, though they can take advantage of the feature even if you haven't upgraded since Marshmallow. Compatible phones like the Pixel XL can connect to each other's mobile internet with no issue unless your carrier blocks the feature. Since Instant Tethering will likely roll out to more devices in the future, make sure to check Play Services every now and then.

[Image credit: Andreas Proschofsky]

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file