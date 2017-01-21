Google rolls out Instant Tethering for your Android devices

According to Android Police, only Nexus and Pixel devices running Android Nougat 7.1.1 can access it for now. Further, both Pixel C and Nexus 9 tablets can only connect to a phone with data -- you can't use them as a WiFi hotspot, though they can take advantage of the feature even if you haven't upgraded since Marshmallow. Compatible phones like the Pixel XL can connect to each other's mobile internet with no issue unless your carrier blocks the feature. Since Instant Tethering will likely roll out to more devices in the future, make sure to check Play Services every now and then.

[Image credit: Andreas Proschofsky]