Shia LaBeouf starts a 4-year livestream to protest Trump

It's not LaBeouf's first time with long-running art experiments, or even long internet streams. He once ran a 72-hour screening of his movies in a New York theater, hitchhiked around the country using tweeted GPS coordinates and livestreamed an all-day elevator ride.

A 4-year stream is another matter entirely, however, and it's easy to see potential problems. How long will the camera and its wall remain untouched by vandals, for instance? And while the project is getting a lot of attention on inauguration weekend, will it get more than occasional shouts in the years ahead? It's an interesting approach to participatory artwork -- we just wouldn't count on it being a massive success.