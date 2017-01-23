Show More Results

Every Chromebook released in 2017 will support Android apps

You won't have to be picky about your choice of Chrome OS devices.

Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
35m ago in Personal Computing
You currently have to be picky about your choice of Chrome OS devices if you want to run Android apps, but you won't have to be quite so choosy going forward. Google has quietly mentioned that all Chromebooks arriving in 2017 or later will support Android software -- you won't have to spring for premium models just to run your favorite mobile apps. The news isn't surprising given Google's eagerness to push the feature (especially with talk of a hybrid Android/Chrome platform due this year), but it's a relief if you're in the market for a machine. It also makes Chrome OS a better competitor to conventional PC platforms, since you no longer have to wonder whether or not you'll have a large app ecosystem at your disposal.

