'Final Fantasy XV' kicks off a limited-time carnival event

Chocobo races and special mini-games await.

Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
15m ago in AV
It's not just multiplayer games that can host limited-time events. Square Enix is launching the Moogle Chocobo Carnival, a time-sensitive Final Fantasy XV feature, today (January 23rd) at 8PM Eastern. So long as you have the Holiday Pack add-on (free or paid), you can visit Altissia to participate in carnival games and chocobo races, play new side quests and indulge in themed treats. The gig runs until February 20th, so you'll want to act quickly if you want to give it a look.

The Carnival might well address a common complaint with solo games: how do you keep players coming back without making them wait for official content packs? An event like this isn't going to be terribly deep, but it might spark just enough renewed interest that you'll stick around... and, in theory, buy add-ons that you might otherwise ignore.

