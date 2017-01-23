What's on TV: 'iBoy,' 'Beware the Slenderman,' 'Resident Evil 7'

While we take a week off from football ahead of the Super Bowl (unless you count the Pro Bowl), there are plenty of ways to fill the time. Netflix is dropping in its odd cellphone-superpower iBoy flick, while HBO airs a Slenderman documentary. The Path is back for season two on Hulu, Incorporated is wrapping up its run on USA at the same time Suits comes back and comedian Gad Elmaleh has a new special on Netflix. For gamers, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is rolling out on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).