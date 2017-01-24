Amazon offers to change ebook contracts to appease EU

The commitment, according to the Commission, would cover release dates, promotions and wholesale prices. Amazon would also contact publishers and tell them it won't be upholding the relevant clause in their contracts any longer. Such promises will be seen as a victory by Europe's political elite, book publishers and startups. Before it accepts the new proposals, however, the European Commission is asking for feedback. It's mostly a formality, but as Reuters reports, it's an important tipping point as the Commission decides whether to settle or increase its demands. If Europe accepts, Amazon would avoid any potential fine for its divisive deals.