Google for Education intros two Chromebooks with stylus capability

In addition to stylus compatibility, both Chromebook Spin 11 and Chromebook C213 have a rear camera. It's apparently one of the most requested features from schools, since it'll give students a way to film videos and take photos from all angles. Finally, the Chromebooks will have USB-C ports for faster charging and compatibility with USB-C devices that will surely crop up in the future.

Google has also revealed that Adobe has released a suite of Android apps optimized for Chromebooks, including Photoshop Mix, Lightroom Mobile, Illustrator Draw, Photoshop Sketch, Adobe Comp CC and Creative Cloud Mobile. Chromebook administrators will soon be able to create a curated list of Android apps for all models released in 2017 and a select list of older ones, as well. The tech titan is showcasing the devices at Bett (one of the largest education technology conferences) in London this week, but they'll be available sometime in late spring.