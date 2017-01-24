Google I/O 2017 returns to Mountain View from May 17th - 19th

Rather than issue a press release or publish a blog post (thus far) Google has dropped a few clues for developers on GitHub, tasking them to suss out the location via map coordinates and code. It's an interesting approach, for sure, and should keep people playing along for a bit to help pass the time.

Once the event days actually arrive, you can count on a keynote presentation about the future of Android and Google products (naturally) and maybe even a peek at the new version of the Pixel and Daydream. We saw Nougat last year (née Android N), so there's a good chance will see the follow up as well. Anyone else have a craving for Oreos now?