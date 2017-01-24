Razer makes its Blackwidow keyboard quieter, more comfortable

Razer says the new keyswitches were built specifically with FPS and MOBA players in mind, featuring silent actuation and a shorter travel distance, allowing players to input more keystrokes per minute without adding a background noise of key-clacking to their game. The keyboard's palm rest doesn't look too special as far as typing cushions go, but its magnetic attachments should make it easy to secure and remove at a moment's notice. The new $170 Blackwidow supports the Chroma lighting system, too -- just in case you wanted to backlight each individual key in a different color.