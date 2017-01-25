With your help 'Apocalypse Now' could become a video game

Concrete details are scarce, but the Kickstarter pitch is as follows: It's a psychological horror game that will "blend a cinematic narrative with roleplaying game mechanics." This doesn't sound like a typical run-and-gun first-person shooter at all. What's more, you'll be able to make choices that diverge from the movie's narrative, said decisions will cascade and supposedly result in a story that's pretty unique for each player. Lofty goals, to be sure, but if any development team can pull it off, maybe it's this one.

Veterans from Wasteland 2, Torment: Tides of Numeria, Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity have a hand in the project. Given how well received (and crowdfunded) the first two in that list are especially, coupled with help from Coppola himself and his American Zoetrope production company, Apocalypse Now might deliver an interactive experience the movie deserves.

The game is still a ways out, with early access planned for 2019 to coincide with the movie's 40th anniversary and a full release scheduled for 2020. The source material was infamously caught in production hell, with its hardships depicted in the documentary Hearts of Darkness. Martin Sheen had a heart attack on-set, directing and editing the movie damn near broke Coppola, a typhoon destroyed sets and Marlon Brando showed up to work extremely overweight.

Video games aren't immune to these sorts of problems either, especially crowdfunded ones. Just ask DoubleFine Productions, for instance. Whether or not the behind the scenes work will see the light of day is up to the team -- in this case, not tempting fate seems like a good idea.