BMW and Nissan launch 174 new dual-plug EV chargers in the US

Nissan LEAF and BMW i3 owners now have a lot more charging stations they can go to. The automakers have expanded their dual-format fast-charging network, adding 174 stations to their current crop with the help of eVgo. These 174 stations spread across 33 states offer dual 50 kW DC chargers that support both CHAdeMO and SAE Combo (CCS) connectors. They can charge not just LEAFs and i3s, but also other electric vehicles, so long as they're equipped with quick-charge ports. Nissan says the 50kW stations only need around 30 minutes to bring EVs up to 80 percent of their full capacity.